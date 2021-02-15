MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx made two moves Monday, announcing a trade with Indiana and making the signing of Aerial Powers official.
The trade sends Odyssey Sims, the negotiating rights to Temi Fagbenle and 2022 first- and third-round picks to the Fever for the team’s second-round pick.RELATED: Lynx Trade Herbert Harrigan To Storm For 2022 First-Round Pick
The terms of Powers’ deal were not announced. The free agent forward spent her first five years in the league with the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics. She’s averaged 10 points a game in her career.
Sims spent the past two seasons with the Lynx. In 2020, she averaged 9.4 points in 18.5 minutes per game. Fagbenle was drafted by the Lynx in 2016 and played three seasons with the team, averaging three points and two rebounds a game.
Monday’s moves were the latest in a busy offseason for the Lynx. They’ve also signed free agents Natalie Achonwa and Kayla McBride, and traded last year’s first-round pick, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, for a first-rounder in the 2022 draft.