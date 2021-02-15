MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After four consecutive days below zero, the WCCO Weather Watcher has turned a beautiful shade of red.
Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says temperatures will fall to minus-17 degrees overnight in the Twin Cities, but it will actually feel like between minus-25 and minus-35 degrees. A Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
But the good news is Tuesday’s high will reach 5 degrees, with a low of minus 5 — but that should be the last time we’ll see subzero temperatures for the near future.
It's only 15 degrees warmer in Dallas right now. Better veer southeast or southwest if you want real warmth. pic.twitter.com/d4dMLeQLFr
— Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) February 15, 2021
There is a light snow storm possible Wednesday, which could produce enough precipitation to make roads slick. Wednesday’s high will be 10 degrees, and Thursday is expected to be a few degrees warmer.
Our warmup will be slow and steady, but Shaffer says we should break into the 20s this weekend and into the 30s next week, which will put us slightly above average for this time of year.