By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:St. Cloud State, WCHA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Western Collegiate Hockey Association Women’s League series matchup this weekend between St. Cloud State University and The Ohio State University has been canceled.

The cancellation is due to St. Cloud State pausing all team activities for seven days due to COVID-19 protocol.

The series was scheduled for this weekend in Columbus, Ohio.