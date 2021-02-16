MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Buffalo community observed a moment of silence for health care workers targeted in last week’s attack.

Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay died after being shot inside the Allina clinic where she worked. Four other staff-members were shot, but survived.

If there is ever a doubt that a community can bounce back after tragedy pay a visit to Buffalo Minnesota where people have found a way to come together in The seven days since the shooting.

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero saw a police officer and a woman from Buffalo who recognized that moment of silence in front of the Allina Clinic. She added to a small memorial set-up with flowers and a cross.

The group Buffalo Strong has made shirts, masks, yard signs with profits going to the families affected.

Everyone here is affected one way or another. BJ Brengman owns a deli in town. He was also a patient at the Allina clinic. He credits the healthcare professionals there for saving his life, and feels the weight of the life lost one week ago.

The moment of silence is the first of a few community events through the next couple of weeks. Buffalo Strong will host two blood drives and one food drive.

Prosecutors say 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich was the shooter. He’s charged with murder and attempted murder along with explosive and gun charges.