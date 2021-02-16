MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed and another hurt in a Sunday night shooting in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots on the 4000 block of 28th Avenue South, near Roosevelt High School in the city’s Standish neighborhood.
Officers found a car parked on the street’s east sidewalk. Inside were two people dead from gunshot wounds to the head. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims Tuesday as 51-year-old Presley Taylor and 34-year-old Nicole Columbus. A third person in the vehicle was wounded and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made. The city’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.
The two deaths mark the city’s sixth and seventh homicides of the year.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.