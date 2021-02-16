MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old St. Cloud man has been cited by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for trying to hunt squirrels with blow darts.
Residents of the city’s east side reported finding four injured squirrels, two of which later died. The DNR says St. Cloud police were investigating when an anonymous tip came in, leading them to the suspect.
The man was cited for “taking or possessing squirrels in closed season,” and he is required to pay $50 and court costs to Sherburne County.
The DNR says even though squirrel-hunting season is open, it is only legal to take the rodents via legal firearms, traps and by bow and arrow.