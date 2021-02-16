MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in St. Louis County have canceled three scheduled COVID vaccination clinics this week due to delayed shipments of the doses.
The county’s Public Health and Human Services Department said the cancelations will affect several hundred people who had appointments Wednesday and Thursday. Those affected have been contacted by email and will receive further information about rescheduling.
The shipment is expected to be delayed a day or two, the county said, and vaccine clinics scheduled for later this week should go on as planned.
All of those affected were set to receive their first dose; no second dose appointments were canceled.
The county said it has adjusted staffing to accommodate rescheduled appointments once the doses arrive.