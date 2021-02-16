MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been one week since a gunman walked into an Allina clinic in Buffalo and opened fire, leaving one woman dead and four others hurt.
Allina Health and the group Buffalo Strong are asking people to come together Tuesday for a moment of silence at 11 a.m. That’s about the time last week when prosecutors say 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich entered Allina Clinic Crossroads, shooting five workers and setting off homemade bombs. He is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
Organizers of Tuesday’s event are asking people to wear purple in a show of solidarity. The color is lighting up landmarks in town as well as Allianz Field in the Twin Cities.
The group Buffalo Strong has made T-shirts, yard signs and masks to raise money to help the health care workers impacted by the shooting. So far, the group has raised more than $10,000. The community plans to host a blood drive and a food drive in the weeks ahead to continue helping the families affected.
The woman killed in the shooting was identified as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant and mother of two young children. The other victims were all staff members at the hospital; they are expected to survive.
According to prosecutors, Ulrich was angry with the hospital over pain medication. Police records show he made past threats of violence against the clinic in 2018, telling a doctor that he fantasized about a mass shooting.