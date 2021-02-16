MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two children are safe after the unattended minivan they were in was stolen Tuesday night in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood.
The vehicle was left running with an infant and a toddler inside when it was taken in the 10 p.m. hour on the 600 block of Central Avenue.
Police say an Asian male was seen entering the minivan before taking it and fleeing on Dale Street North.
The van has been recovered, but police are still searching for the thief.