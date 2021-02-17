MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was arrested and another hospitalized following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Eden Prairie.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a shooting at a home on the 6000 block of Promontory Drive. Police found one person suffering from a gunshot. Emergency crews brought the victim to a hospital; they are expected to survive.
Officers arrested one person. They described the shooting as a domestic incident, but didn’t identity the people involved.
More information on the shooting is expected to be released later Wednesday.
