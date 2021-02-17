MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another Twin Cities restaurant.
Burch Steak owners Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre notified employees Wednesday the Lowry Hill eatery will not reopen.
“The ongoing pandemic has made it impossible,” Becker’s message read. “When we opened Burch we had always envisioned it becoming a Minneapolis institution that would be around for decades. It breaks our heart to have to make this decision.”
In 2015, WCCO’s Jason DeRusha called Burch “a new kind of steakhouse” and said Becker and St. Pierre build “great restaurants with great people, and the staff and customers keep coming back.”
Click here to see a full list of restaurants in the Twin Cities and areas surrounding that have closed since March.
More On WCCO.com: