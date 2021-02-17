MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As schools prepare to bring more students back into the classroom next week, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 940,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered. Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate continues to decrease.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, there were 783 more virus cases and 10 more deaths over the last 24 hours. The state has recorded over 475,000 total cases and 6,390 deaths — about 63% of them in long-term care or assisted living facilities — since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations for the virus, which surged during the November and December months, have since decreased significantly. As of Tuesday, there are 54 patients with the virus needing intensive care unit beds, with an additional 260 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds.
The state is approaching 1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. Just over 943,000 total doses have been administered as of Monday. Over 246,000 people in the state have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
According to the latest figures, about 36.7% of Minnesotans 65 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
The state’s positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — continues to fall. It’s at 3.7% as of Feb. 8, due to data lag. That’s the lowest it’s been since late June.
Over 7 million COVID-19 tests have been processed in the state.
