MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday an update to the state’s Safe Learning Plan to allow more high school and middle school students to return to classrooms next week.

“We’re going to get back in school folks, we’re going to do it safely and we’re going to beat this thing,” Walz said at a press conference Wednesday.

Starting on Monday, all middle and high school students can return to classrooms for hybrid or in-person learning. The governor says he expects all schools in the state to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8.

“It’s time for students to be back in the classroom,” Walz said in a statement. “We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic. Our progress means we can get more students safely back into classrooms. As a parent and former teacher, I know how critical this step is for the economic security, well-being, and mental health of our kids and their families.”

RELATED: Republicans Want State To Give Up School Reopening Authority

Districts that have already implemented hybrid or in-person learning models can continue. Additionally, those that have already planned to transition can continue with those plans.

As for families who don’t feel comfortable sending a student back to the classroom, distance learning will still be an option, the governor said.

Late last year, Walz updated the Safe Learning Plan to allow elementary students to return to in-person learning as long as schools implemented mitigation strategies, such as wearing masks and testing. Middle schools and high schools will be required to implement similar safety strategies.

Nearly 25% of teachers in Minnesota have been vaccinated, the governor’s office said. Educators were included in the state’s vaccine rollout weeks ago, along with child care workers and Minnesotans ages 65 and older. Next week, teachers will have access to 18,000 doses, significantly more than the allotments in recent weeks.

Dr. Heather Mueller, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, outlined additional mitigation measures. Educators have the opportunity to be tested for COVID in their school building every two weeks. Students age 12-25 will have access to community testing sites to help prevent asymptomatic spread.

Mueller said county-level data will no longer be the sole determinant for schools’ statuses. School-level data, as well as staff capacity, will be factors in any high-level decisions.

Walz is slated to hold a news conference about this announcement at noon. He will be taking questions from reporters. WCCO-TV will broadcast the news conference, and it’ll be streamed live on CBSN Minnesota.

At the press conference, Walz said the state will not compel schools to go back in person.

“It’s not a mandate on them, we give them the tools,” he said.

“This plan is predicated on the choice being at the local level,” assistant MDH commissioner Dan Huff said.

Walz also said the plan does not outpace recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, but he does feel the state is better prepared for reopening schools than many other parts of the country.