MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Because of COVID-19, most Catholic Churches are suspending their typical Friday fish fry events. Still, a couple dozen are doing curbside fish fry dinners. Here’s a guide to many of them in the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs.

Curbside Fish Fry Dinners

Blaine: St. Timothy Take-out Fish Fry, serving 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Feb. 26, March 12 and 26. Includes baked or fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad. Cost is $12. Preorder at 800-972-0418 or www.churchofsttimothy.com.

Bloomington: Nativity of Mary Fish Fry Festival, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., March 19. Drive-through only, $12 for battered cod fillets, french fries, coleslaw bread and dessert. Tickets in advance at www.nativitybloomington.org.

Coon Rapids: Epiphany Fish Fry, every Friday during Lent. Drive up $10 individual meal or $40 family. Baked, fried, or combo fish, choice of potato, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll and cookie. www.epiphanymn.org

Deephaven: St. Therese Church, drive through fish dinner Feb. 19 and March 12. $10 individual, $35 family. Beer-battered cod, fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw. More info at www.St-therese.org.

Eagan: St. John Neumann: Walleye fry. Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19, 12. Curbside pick-up for $15 includes walleye, potato, coleslaw and roll. More info at www.Sjn.org.

Edina: Our Lady of Grace fish fry drive-through March 19. Fried cod, baked potato, coleslaw, pasta and cake. https://www.olgparish.org/olg-news-events/olgmc-fish-fry

Excelsior: St. John the Baptist Fish fry drive-up Feb. 19 and March 12. $12 adults, $6 children. Order at https://www.sjbmarket.com/.

Maplewood: St. Jerome, March 26, curbside pickup and pre-order only. Hand-battered deepfried cod: $10 for 1, $12 for two, $14 for three. More info at https://e.givesmart.com/events/kau/.

Maplewood: Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Feb. 19 and 26, March 5, 12, 19 and 26. $10 to-go only. Dinner includes fried fish fillets with coleslaw, mac and cheese, roll. More info at https://www.presentationofmary.org/all-events/event/meatless-meals/.

Mendota Heights: Holy Family Maronite has fish, green beans in tomato sauce, over a bed of Lebanese rice, fried cabbage, garlic sauce with flat bread and dessert. $15. Drive-up and takeout meals. Every Friday in Lent. More info at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054aa9a92ba5fa7-drivethru.

Minneapolis: Our Lady of Peace drive-thru fish Fry Feb. 26 and March 19. Preorder with a scheduled time, $12 for a meal with fish, potatoes, coleslaw, roll and cookie. More info at https://olpmn.org/.

Oakdale: Guardian Angels curbside pickup Feb. 26, March 12 and 26. Dinners include fried or baked fish, red potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans, cole slaw roll with butter and dessert. Cost is $13. More info at https://www.guardian-angels.org/fish-fry/.

Robbinsdale: Sacred Heart, fish and spaghetti dinner March 5, 12, 19 and 26. Takeout only. $13 fish dinner with baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, garlic bread and brownie. $12 spaghetti dinner. Preorder at https://shrmn.org/2021-lenten-fish-fries/.

South St. Paul: St. John Vianney, Feb. 19 – March 26 every Friday. Drive-thru pickup only. Meal includes fish, coleslaw, corn, green beans, fries, roll. $12. Cash or check only. More info at https://www.sjvssp.org/news/132-fish-fry-fridays-are-back-2.

St. Paul: Nativity of Our Lord: Drive-up Fish Fry Feb. 26 and March 19. More info at https://nativitymen.org/fish-fry.

White Bear Lake: St. Pius X, Feb. 26 and March 26. Curbside to-go dinner includes fried or baked cod, baked potato, cole slaw and dinner roll. Cost is $12. More info at https://churchofstpiusx.org/winterfest.