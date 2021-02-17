MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Republican Party of Minnesota is responding to the death of influential conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

On Wednesday, Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, announced on his radio show that Limbaugh died due to complications from lung cancer. He was 70 years old.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released a statement:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Rush Limbaugh. For decades Rush was one of the most influential voices in the conservative movement. In many ways, Rush helped shape the Republican Party into what it is today. It is now up to us to carry the torch,” she said. “Rush will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kathryn and his family. May he rest in peace.”

Days after Limbaugh announced his cancer diagnosis last February, former President Donald Trump awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor. Trump thanked Limbaugh for his “decades of tireless devotion” to the nation.

In 1988, Limbaugh began his self-titled radio show, which quickly rose to become one of the most popular conservative talk shows. Limbaugh made headlines for his controversial comments and was routinely accused of bigotry, sexism and racism for his fiery remarks.

In a 1991 interview with “60 Minutes,” Limbaugh acknowledged that others have called him both sexist and homophobic, which he denied. “I’m none of those things. I am simply someone who views events in life and comments on them. I have my own version of what’s right and wrong.”