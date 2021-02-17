MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After waking up to a relatively mild subzero morning, Minnesotans can expect light snow Wednesday through the morning and afternoon.
WCCO-TV meteorologist Riley O'Connor says the snow will fall across most of the state, leaving most areas with an inch or less of snow. Depending on where the heaviest snow bands set up, some communities could see up to two inches of accumulation.
Temperatures are expected to warm Wednesday into the double digits. Still, it'll be cold enough that road treatments won't work. Motorists are encourage to slow down and drive carefully. Snow that falls on roads could melt due to traffic and quickly refreeze as black ice.
The bitter cold is still lingering over northern Minnesota, where wind chill factors Wednesday morning were as frigid as 35 below zero. Still, this week’s gradual warmup is underway.
Over the next few days, temperatures will climb to the upper teens. Over the weekend, the mercury is expected to rise into the low 30s. Early next week, temperatures look to soar near 40 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Expect to see Minnesotans outside — perhaps even wearing shorts — amid the snow-melting weather as they’ve endured nearly two weeks with daily wind chills at or below zero.
