MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 69-year-old northern Minnesota woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to child endangerment for binding a 5-year-old child in her foster care to a high chair for several hours.
Martha Ann Smith, who lives on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, pleaded guilty to one count of felony child endangerment, according to the the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.
In her guilty plea, Smith admitted to endangering and neglecting a child in her foster care for years, since the child was just three months old, prosecutors say. On occasion in October of 2019, she tightly bound the child's wrists and ankles to a high chair, forcing the child to remain in the chair overnight. The child suffered bruising, cuts and emotional trauma, court documents say.
According to state guidelines, those convicted of felony child neglect can be punished by up to one year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.
Smith’s sentencing date has yet to be announced.
