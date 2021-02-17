MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is slated to announce Wednesday a plan to get more of Minnesota’s secondary schools to reopen to in-person learning.
At noon, the governor and state education officials are scheduled to hold a news conference, outlining a new benchmark plan focused on getting more middle schools and high schools to reopen. The announcement comes after Walz said last week that he wanted Minnesota students back in classrooms as soon as possible.
Since January, elementary schools have been able to reopen to in-person learning. Some middle and high school students have also returned to classrooms in certain districts where, based on COVID-19 case rates, they were able to enact in-person or hybrid models under previous guidelines.
In his announcement, the governor is expected to ease reopening restrictions on middle schools and highs schools to match those for elementary schools, which focus on virus mitigation, masking, and testing. As a result, some middle schools and high schools could welcome back students starting early next month.
RELATED: As Gov. Walz Signals Coming Guideline Changes, GOP Wants State To Give Up School Reopening Authority
Still, some will be hesitant. Many teachers have expressed concern about returning to in-person learning before all educators have had the chance to be vaccinated.
The governor’s announcement will be broadcast on WCCO-TV and streamed live on CBSN Minnesota.
More On WCCO.com: