Jason DeRusha collected a list of restaurants in and around the Twin Cities with Friday fish fry specials. Check it out below!

While you’re at it, check out DeRusha’s list of curbside fish fry events at Twin Cities Catholic Churches.

RESTAURANT FISH FRY SPECIALS

Half Time Rec’s Paddy Shack (St. Paul): A rare AYCE special- all-you-can-eat terrific beer battered fish and chips for just $11.99

Groveland Tap (St. Paul): No all-you-can-eat this year, but every Friday you can get a fish fry for $15.75. Sister restaurant The Freehouse batters their cod and chips in their No. 1 beer—it’s quite good, too! (Many of the Blue Plate restaurants have this as a standard, regular menu item as well).

Red Cow (Multiple locations): $13.50 for beer-battered white fish along with Red Cow’s great fries. Fish tacos also available during Lent for dine-in or take out $13.50

Red Stag Supperclub (Minneapolis): Red Stag is reopening just in time for Lent. The smelt fries ($9) do it for me here: crispy, fishy bites of deliciousness with a sweet onion tartar sauce. The smelt is around ever night, special fried cod or walleye for $12/$13 is offered every Friday at the Stag.

Blue Door Pub (Multiple locations): All-you-can-eat beer-battered cod fish fry for $14.25 for indoor dining at our Longfellow and University locations. A takeout version is $12.25 at all Blue Door Pubs.

Mac’s Fish and Chips (St. Paul & Minneapolis): 2 pieces of fried cod for $12.25, 2 walleye for $15.95, 2 halibut for $19.95. Comes with chips (fries) and coleslaw, order online.

Urban Growler (St. Paul): Crisp fried & panko crusted fish fry for $18! Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, pumpernickel rye bread, choice of side.

Dan’s Bar & Grill (New Trier): All you can eat fish fry for $16.95. Beer battered cod, choice of potato, soup or salad and bread.

Frenchman’s Pub (Richfield): Friday fish special: 2 pieces fried cod, fries, Texas toast, $7.50. 612-866-0318

The Little Oven (St. Paul): Hand-dipped, beer-battered cod is what you want from this St. Paul original. $13 for a three-piece dinner is enough, but you can get an extra piece for a buck, or go all-you-can-eat dine-in only for $17. Comes with soup or salad, a potato choice, a vegetable, and a popover.

Herbie’s on The Park (St. Paul): Pickup or Delivery! $20: Beer Battered Walleye, Homemade Tartar Sauce, Creamy Napa Slaw, Molasses Baked Beans, Dinner Roll with Whipped Butter.

Bull & Finch Pub (Excelsior): Fish & Chips nightly on the Lent menu. Smithwick’s beer-battered / mushy peas / tartar sauce $18

Fireside (West St. Paul): Battered cod, coleslaw, fries for $12.99