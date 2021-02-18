MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Google will be opening its first office in Minnesota in downtown Rochester in a partnership with Mayo Clinic.

On Thursday, Google announced that it’s new office will be located in the Collider Coworking space, located in the Conley-Maass-Downs building. It will serve Google’s long-term partnership with Mayo Clinic.

The world renowned medical center is located just blocks from the planned office space for Google.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the importance of coming together to come up with innovative ways of tackling health challenges,” Chris Mueller, Rochester Site Lead and Software Engineer, Google Cloud, said. “We are excited to officially join the Rochester community and deepen our collaboration with Mayo Clinic as we work together to transform health through technology.”

Gov. Tim Walz is also quoted in Google’s release.

“Google putting down roots in Minnesota will provide sustained economic opportunity not only for the Rochester area, but for our entire state,” Walz said. “This partnership with the Mayo Clinic reinforces Minnesota’s reputation as a welcoming state for innovation and economic opportunity. We welcome Google to our community.”

Last year, Mayo Clinic announced a 10-year partnership with Google, focused on accelerating health care innovation through digital technologies. Google says it has already helped the health organization move its data to the cloud, as well as kicking off projects exploring use AI to help physicians develop radiotherapy plans.

“We’re excited to have this physical space designed to deepen our bond and facilitate innovation, where Google engineers will work side by side with Mayo Clinic researchers, physicians, information technology staff and data scientists, to apply advanced computing techniques to health care problems,” Cris Ross, chief information officer of Mayo Clinic, said.

Google plans to officially open the office later this year “once it is deemed safe to do so and in line with local and state COVID-19 guidelines.”