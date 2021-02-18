MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gophers men’s hockey team’s upcoming series against Penn State has been canceled, the University of Minnesota announced Thursday.
The two-game series was scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28 in Pennsylvania.
Penn State said the series was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results among the Nittany Lions’ Tier 1 personnel, which can include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
Penn State also said the games aren’t likely to be rescheduled.
The Gophers will still play against Michigan State this weekend.
