MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DNR announced an update to the ever-popular EagleCam: mom laid an egg!
According to the DNR, the mother eagle laid the egg on Tuesday afternoon. A live view of the EagleCam can be found here.
EagleCam Update: There's an egg in the eagle nest! Mom laid the egg at 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Watch LIVE on our EagleCam: https://t.co/pvUhpH8ADK 💕 🥚 pic.twitter.com/qTpM2YTJ0e
— Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) February 17, 2021
In January, the EagleCam returned online. The live camera provides a glimpse of what life is like in the nest, and even includes audio so you can listen in.
Last year, an eagle couple laid their first egg in February. Click here to watch.
