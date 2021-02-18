MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Transportation asked Minnesotans to submit their cleverest names for a snowplow in their fleet.
Nearly 24,000 entries were tallied, and MnDOT has now narrowed them down to the best 50. The agency said their focus was on the names that were most easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences (i.e. meme-worthy), and the submissions that were particularly unique and creative, as well as Minnesota-specific.
Among the 50 nominations are a number of puns on Minnesota athletes’ names, among them Joe Plow-er, Justin Moresnow, and Kent Brrr-beck.RELATED: MnDOT Invites Minnesotans To Give Their Snowplows Names
Some others took aim at legendary Minnesotans from the past — including F. Salt Fitzgerald, Plowin’ in the Wind (lifted from the Bob Dylan song) and The Truck Formerly Known as Plow — and others from literal legend, such as Plow Bunyan and Babe the Orange Plow.
Still others took their cue from popular Minnesota sayings, like Cold Enough For Ya? and Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya.
Click here to vote on your favorites. MnDOT says they intend to rename up to eight of their fleet, one in each district.
