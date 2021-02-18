MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light snow Thursday morning created slick driving conditions across Minnesota, resulting in dozens of crashes and spinouts.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 10 a.m. troopers responded to 113 crashes, 55 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. The crashes left 12 people hurt, with someone serious injured in Hibbing.
One of the crash victims was a state trooper. According to officials, their squad car was struck from behind in the west metro, near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 394. The trooper is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
While Thursday morning was relatively warm with temperatures above zero, it was still cold enough for the fallen snow melted by traffic to quickly freeze on roads, creating black ice. Similar snowy commutes earlier this month resulted in hundreds of crashes over a two-day period.
In such conditions, motorists are advised to slow down and drive with caution.
