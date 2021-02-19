MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of Minneapolis families got some much-needed help Friday morning, receiving a week’s worth of food delivered right to their front doors.
The Northside Achievement Zone has been helping families in the city since July with the support of several community partners. But now the group is doubling the number of families they serve, from about 130 families to 260 families.
The increase is the result of a $1 million donation from UnitedHealth Group.
“This not charity for us, it’s solidarity,” said Sondra Samuels, the president and CEO of the Northside Achievement Zone. “If the pandemic and social unrest has taught us anything, it’s that we need each other. Corporations need community, communities need corporations; families need us, we need families. It’s a wonderful thing, and today is an example of what Minnesotans can do when we come together.”
On Friday, families received groceries. But on alternating weeks, they will get prepared meals delivered instead.
