MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two teens were injured on Thursday evening after their horse and buggy was hit by a truck in Barron County.
According to the Barron County Sheriff, they received a call around 6:45 p.m. of a truck and buggy collision on Highway M near 30th Avenue. Both vehicles were traveling north on the highway when the truck struck the buggy. The buggy had operating rear lights.
The truck driver was treated and released on site, but the buggy driver, a 17-year-old, was flown to an area hospital in serious condition. The other occupant, a 16-year-old, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
