MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Apple Valley man has been charged in a drug bust this week that involved large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.
Alphonse Latrese Herron Jr., 34, faces three first-degree counts of aggravated controlled substance crime.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that investigators arranged for Herron to sell five pounds of meth to an undercover agent. Investigators observed Herron going to a storage facility after making the arrangement.
After Herron made the deal with the agent, he was stopped by the Minnesota State Patrol. His vehicle, home and the storage unit were searched.
In the storage unit, investigators located a safe that was found to contain about one pound of suspected cocaine, nine points of methamphetamine, three pounds of fentanyl, over 6,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, a handgun and about $140,000 in cash.
According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Herron admitted to selling meth, saying that he gets it from California.
“This was one of the largest seizures of illegal drugs in Dakota County’s history,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said. “We believe this is part of a large illegal drug smuggling operation from California. This seizure demonstrates the continuing problem of methamphetamine and fentanyl use in our community. Illegal drug use and distribution endangers public safety and all too often claims lives.”
Bail has been set at $1 million without conditions. However, as the Department of Corrections has a hold on Herron due to a 2017 conviction, even if he posted bail he would return to prison.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.
