MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Minnesotans, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday.

In a statement, the governor said that 1,016,210 shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have been administered as of the latest official report.

“This is a milestone day. Minnesotans have received 1 million doses of these safe, effective, live-saving vaccines,” Walz said. “Every time a Minnesotan gets their shot, they are protecting themselves and moving our entire state closer to ending this pandemic.”

Since the vaccine rollout began late last year, some 728,081 Minnesotans have received their first vaccine shot while 286,543 people have received the full series. According to the governor’s office, the seven-day rolling average of doses administered is nearly at 30,000.

Currently, the state is working to inoculate residents in long-term care facilities, frontline health care workers, teachers, child care workers, and Minnesotans ages 65 and older.



“We know there’s a lot of work ahead to make sure every Minnesotan has access to the vaccine,” Walz said. “COVID-19 is still with us, and Minnesotans still need to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus. We don’t have enough doses for everyone to get the vaccine right now. But when your time comes, Minnesota, roll up your sleeve, get your shot, and we’ll get to the finish line, together.”

On Thursday, the administration launched a tool to help Minnesotans figure out how to get their shots once they are eligible to get the vaccine. It’s called the Vaccine Connector, and it’s free to use. Still, there’s been no word as to when or how the state’s rollout will expand to include other groups, such as essential workers.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic 11 months ago, nearly a half-million Minnesotans have contracted the virus and more than 6,400 people have died.