MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down a fire in a south Minneapolis duplex Thursday night and were able to save a dog and a cat that were inside.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a fire at a duplex on the 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue South, in the city’s Linden Hills neighborhood.
Firefighters found flames on the first floor, which spread to the upstairs porch. Crews knocked down the flames first from the outside, and then entered the duplex, extinguishing the fire in the first floor kitchen area.
Crews found no one inside the home, and no injuries were reported. However, firefighters did find a dog and a cat inside, rescued them and reunited the pets with their owners.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
