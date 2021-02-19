MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal say a major crash with injuries temporarily closed a stretch of Douglas Drive Friday morning. Now, police believe distraction may have been a factor in the crash.
According to police, the crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Four adult victims were sent to an area hospital, one in serious condition and three more in fair condition.
The seriously injured victim has been identified as a 48-year-old man. He suffered life-threatening injuries and life-saving measures were performed at the scene until emergency crews responded to take him to the hospital.
Douglas Drive was closed between 45th Avenue and 47th Avenue. In an update shortly before 9 a.m., police said that Douglas Drive is now open to normal traffic.
Crystal police are leading the ongoing investigation, with the Minnesota State Patrol assisting in reconstructing the crash scene. Police say early indicators suggest that distraction may have been a factor in this crash.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crystal police 763-531-1014.
