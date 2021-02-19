MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Millions of Americans are struggling to get a good night’s sleep. For many, the trouble is that they can’t easily fall asleep.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, it’s important to destress and relax before going to bed. Not sure how to calm down? Try these suggestions.
Be Mindful
Try a relaxation technique, perhaps light yoga, meditation, or deep breathing before getting into bed.
Chamomile Tea
A cup of this herbal tea may lower anxiety. Experts say that it contains antioxidant that could promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia.
Count Sheep
This might sound silly, but experts say it works. The reason they say it’s effective is because it’s similar to meditation, in that it focuses the mind’s attention to one thing. That focus is what can help slow the thoughts that race through one’s mind.
Picture Yourself Asleep
Again, this is connected to mindfulness. Imaging oneself asleep can put one in a state of relaxation.
Work Out Early
Exercise can reduce stress and lead to better sleep. However, if you workout too close to bedtime, it may keep you awake.
