MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s an effort to get people in communities hit hardest by COVID-19 vaccinated.
Around 100 people over 65 will receive their vaccine at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis on Friday. M Health Fairview has partnered with the temple and the Stair Step Foundation, with the goal to increase vaccine outreach to African American communities and reduce health inequities and disparities.
“Especially in our communities of color, we’ve had a struggle just getting accurate, timely information out, and also acknowledging the history behind folks’ relationships with medical systems,” said Christina McCoy with M Health Fairview.” There is reason for distrust and mistrust historically, and so we really want to build faith in the vaccine and provide accurate, timely information so folks can make informed decisions on their own.”
Those who received their vaccine on Friday will come back in a few weeks for their second dose.