MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 57-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa has pleaded guilty to four counts of cyberstalking.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shawn McGuire pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
He admitted to using Facebook and mail to harass a victim a woman from Minnesota.
The sheriff’s office said that, for nearly a year in 2018 and 2019, he posted numerous yard signs in the victim’s yard, which were sexually explicit in nature and contained the victim’s name and contact information.
McGuire was also accused of setting up various fake dating profiles.
McGuire could get 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine per each of the four counts.
More On WCCO.com: