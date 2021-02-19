MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud say a man was arrested Thursday in connection to a weekend shooting that left a man fighting for his life.
The St. Cloud Police Department says they arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday night after performing a "high-risk traffic stop" at a gas station parking lot on the 2200 block of Division Street West.
The man, who is from St. Cloud, was apprehended without incident, authorities say, adding that they had tried to arrest him at a home earlier in the day.
Investigators say the man was wanted in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 7th Street South.
They say the suspect shot an acquaintance, a 42-year-old man from St. Cloud, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
