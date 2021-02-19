MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Clinics have administered more than a million doses of the COVID vaccine across the state.
Minnesota’s National Guard had to step in to make sure nearly 4,000 vaccines arrived in time for clinics this weekend.
The guard says one of Minnesota’s shipments was sent to the wrong state, then redirected to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Soldiers were there to pick them up, and rush them to their destinations.
Right now though, multiple Minnesota clinics are dealing with shipment delays because of winter weather across the country. The White House says about 6 million doses are backlogged right now.
The state health department says some of this week’s appointments are postponed, and anyone impacted will be notified via email.
