MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last weekend, it was so cold Top Golf had to close down both Saturday and Sunday. But just one week later and 30 degrees warmer, it’s a whole new story.

“With the subzero temperatures last week, we didn’t get a big turnout. We did unfortunately have to close unexpectedly for a couple days. But as you can see today, a complete difference, packed house tonight,” said Mike MacDonald, Top Golf’s hospitality manager.

Mitch Call and his friends booked a golf reservation four days ago.

“It feels good not to have to wear a jacket or have frostbite on your face and be all chapped up,” said Call.

The friend group considers themselves lucky since Top Golf Bays are booked solid until Tuesday.

“This was the only time left. I think everyone was excited that it’s 15 degrees out,” said Call.

Only in Minnesota do we prefer to watch the movie “Frozen” on a frozen lake.

“This is such an improvement, a heat wave from last week,” said Sandy Bolduc.

She was among those who stayed toasty, bundled up with her grandson Beau on Lake Minnetonka’s Wayzata Bay for Cinema & Skating night. This event is in lieu of the annual Chilly Open, which was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Even though bonfires and lots of layers are still needed, these temperatures make being outside fun again.

“It’s nice to be back outdoors,” said Bolduc.

Unfortunately, the Cinema & Skating event is sold out all weekend long, but downtown Wayzata’s née walkway is open to the public and lined with winter light displays.

Top Golf is not allowing walk-ins because of the pandemic, so if you’re hoping to snag one of the open spots here later this week, you’ll need to make a reservation online.