MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal say a major crash with injuries has closed a stretch of Douglas Drive Friday morning.
According to police, the crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Three people were sent to an area hospital, one in serious condition and two more in stable condition.
Douglas Drive is closed between 45th Avenue and 47th Avenue. At 7 a.m., police said that the closure is expected to last a couple hours.
“Please use alternate routes and avoid the area,” police said.
The Minnesota State Patrol is helping reconstruct the crash scene.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
