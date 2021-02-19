MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search this week for a Twin Cities man who went missing while kayaking off the Florida coast.
The search for 61-year-old David Schink was suspended Monday, two days after he was initially reported missing in the waters near Destin, Florida, WKRG-TV reports.
Schink’s wife, Judy, reported him missing Saturday after he didn’t return from a day of kayaking near the condominium where they were staying. The couple has been wintering in Florida for the last decade.
Crews searched for Schink by boat and air, covering about 9,000 square nautical miles, the TV station reports. His kayak was found capsized. Still, his family was holding out hope.
A recovery mission is underway until the end of the week.
