MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 884 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, as the total number of vaccines administered topped 1,059,000.
The new update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 478,157, and total fatalities to 6,423. The majority of those deaths — 63 % — have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
At the same time, the state is working to administer vaccines to those ages 65 and older, along with those living in group home situations. The vaccine data dashboard says 40% of those 65 and above have received at least one vaccine dose, while 13% of those between 50 and 64 have received one shot.
Of those who have received vaccinations, 315,284 have completed the two-dose series.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,426 Minnesotans have been in hospitals with the virus; 5,249 of those cases have involved the ICU.
In the last 24 hours, the state has processed 32,110 COVID-19 tests. More than 3.4 million Minnesotans have taken a COVID-19 test since last March.
Over 464,504 Minnesotans who have had the virus are no longer required to self-isolate.