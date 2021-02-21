MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young man is dead after a snowmobile crash on a central Minnesota lake Friday night.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Gull Lake near Birch Island around 11:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a crash with serious injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the 18-year-old snowmobile driver crashed into the Birch Island shoreline. A friend attempted CPR, and first responders also tried lifesaving efforts.
The 18-year-old was taken by helicopter to a hospital in St. Cloud, where he died.
The crash is under investigation.
The sheriff’s office said this is the fourth serious snowmobile crash in the county this month.