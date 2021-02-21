MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the United States approaches half a million collective deaths from COVID-19, Minnesota added nine deaths to the total Sunday, along with 891 new cases.
Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show 479,036 total cases in the state and 6,432 total deaths. Sixty-three percent of the total deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
Sunday's numbers show nearly 1.1 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Minnesota; 754,602 people have received at least one dose, while 341,332 have gotten the full sequence.
Since the pandemic started, 25,455 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus; 5,258 of those cases required intensive care.
In the last 24 hours, the state has processed 28,676 COVID-19 tests. More than 3.4 million Minnesotans have taken a COVID-19 test since last March.
Almost 465,400 Minnesotans who have had the virus are no longer required to self-isolate.