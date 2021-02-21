MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blaine Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old last seen Saturday afternoon.
Police said Rose Sanchez was last seen near Northtown Mall around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. She was wearing “a white shirt with bright colored floral designs, jeans with designed rips on the front, and carrying a white purse.”
She was also wearing glasses and a blue neck gaiter with stars on it.
Police described Sanchez as a white female, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 240 pounds with shoulder-length brown/blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Sanchez should call the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212.