MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have a new head coach.

On Monday, the team announced that Chris Finch will be taking the helm of the team, calling him one of the best offensive coaching minds in the NBA.

“I am excited to announce Chris Finch as our next head coach,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and Internationally. He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond.”

Finch, 51, has over 24 years of NBA and G League experience. He was also the head coach of Great Britain’s National Team from 2006 to 2013, and coached the team in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

“I would like to thank Glen Taylor and Gersson Rosas for this incredible opportunity to be the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Finch said. “I look forward to working hand and hand with Gersson to build and lead a team that Timberwolves fans will be proud of. We have excellent pieces in place and I can’t wait to get to work.”

The hiring comes one day after former head coach Ryan Saunders was fired. The team has the worst record in the NBA, and suffered a big loss to the New York Knicks Sunday.