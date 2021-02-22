MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 57-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in central Minnesota Sunday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said two 911 callers reported the fire on First Street in Miltona just before 6 a.m.
The Miltona Fire Department responded and found Terry Lyn Gaarsland “not showing signs of life” inside the home. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office listed the 59-year-old homeowner as a “suspect” in the case, but did not elaborate on the details of the ongoing investigation.