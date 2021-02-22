MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were rescued early Monday morning from a house fire in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a fire at a home at 5516 Clinton Ave. South, in the city’s Diamond Lake neighborhood.
Firefighters found heavy fire in the back in the home. The flames extended throughout the residence. A second alarm was called to get more firefighters on the scene.
Two people inside the home were brought to a nearby hospital, fire officials say. One of victims, a woman, suffered burns to her head.
Crews battled the fire for about two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.