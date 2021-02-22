MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since late August, Minnesota health officials reported Monday a daily COVID-19 death count of one. Meanwhile, 561 more cases of the virus were added to the state’s tally.

The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the state’s cumulative coronavirus case count is at 479,591 while the death toll stands at 6,433.

Monday’s single victim was a Ramsey County resident in their early 80s who lived at a long-term care facility. About 63% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents in long-term care, such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

As of Saturday, 1,118,532 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, mostly of the Pfizer vaccine. So far, 759,747 people have received their first shot — about 14% of the state’s population — while 356,911 people have received the full series.

Those currently able to receive the vaccine are residents in long-term care facilities, frontline health care workers, teachers, child care workers, and Minnesotans ages 65 and older. Officials have yet to detail when the state’s vaccination program will expand to include more groups. However, federal guidelines say that anyone under 65 with underlying health conditions should be prioritized next. |

In the last 24 hours, more than 17,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in the state, suggesting a daily positivity rate of 3.2%. Per the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the seven-day rolling average was at 3.6% as of Feb. 11, the lowest it’s been since mid-June.

Hospitalizations are also at the lowest they’ve been since last summer. Over the weekend, 235 people were hospitalized with the virus, with 48 people in intensive care beds.

Since the start of the outbreak last March, more than 3.4 million people in Minnesota have been tested for the virus. Of those who’ve tested positive, 466,311 have recovered and no longer need to self-isolate.