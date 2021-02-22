MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his election fraud claims.
In the lawsuit, Dominion alleges defamation and deceptive trade practices by Lindell and is seeking over $1.3 billion in both compensatory damages and punitive damages.
MORE: Read the full lawsuit (.pdf)
Lindell previously said he’d welcome a lawsuit from Dominion, saying it would allow him to show the world that the presidential election was rigged.
“I want them to sue me. Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100%. I want all the American people and the world to see the horrific things that these (Dominion voting) machines are capable of and what they did to our country and what — they’re allowing other countries to steal our election and just to hijack our election,” Lindell said.
Dominion sent legal letters to Lindell in December and early January over his false and conspiratorial claims about the machines being “rigged” or influencing the results of the U.S. Presidential election.
Lindell, whose company is headquartered in Chaska, has recently seen his products dropped by several major retailers due to his persistent support of conspiracy theories involving the presidential election, which he claims was stolen from former President Donald Trump. His personal and company Twitter accounts have also been suspended.