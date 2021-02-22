MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old western Wisconsin man was hospitalized Saturday after his snowmobile struck a divot in a field and sent him flying through the air.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 650th Street, just east of River Falls, Wisconsin.
The snowmobile driver, Conner Poling, of Hudson, Wisconsin, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.
Neither his injuries nor his condition were listed by authorities.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.