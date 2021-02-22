MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are reaching out for the public’s help to catch the man who fatally attacked 76-year-old Evelyn Adams in her rural Mankato home two years ago.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it is “close to solving the case,” but need to hear from the “right person” who knows the suspect’s identity.
Adams called 911 just before 11 p.m. on the night of Feb. 23, 2019 to report being attacked by an intruder inside her South Bend Township residence. Investigators say Adams told them the attacker tried to hide his identity by “putting something over his face.” Although her injuries didn’t seem severe at first, she died about five days after the attack.
One of Adams’ neighbors told investigators they saw someone flee her home on foot in the midst of a blizzard.
Anyone with information on her death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.