MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says it is investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.
The victim, a woman, was found dead Sunday afternoon at a townhome on the 1500 block of Jackson Street. Police said the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide Monday.
At an afternoon press conference Monday, police said medics were already at the townhome responding to an overdose.
Police found the woman in the basement of the townhome and said she “appeared to have been assaulted.”
Authorities interviewed multiple people who were at the scene, but no one is in custody yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.